France's Macron Says Supports New Sanctions Against Russia

April 04, 2022

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday expressed his support for the introduction of another package of sanctions against Russia in light of video materials allegedly from the Ukrainian town of Bucha disseminated recently

Over the weekend, the Ukrainian authorities and the media circulated a footage allegedly taken in the town of Bucha near Kiev, with a number of bodies of dead people lying on the road. The Russian Defense Ministry said that all photos and videos allegedly evidencing the Russian troops' crimes in Bucha are yet another provocation, as Russian units completely withdrew from the town as early as March 30.

"I think that what happened in Bucha obliges us to introduce a new package of sanctions and very clear measures. We will coordinate with our European partners. We will take individual additional measures. I support sanctions that concern, in particular, oil and coal," Macron told the France Info radio station.

When asked whether the supply of oil and coal from Russia can be completely suspended, the French leader expressed hope to advance on the matter, adding that consultations at the European level are expected in the coming days.

