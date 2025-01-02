Open Menu

France's Macron Says 'thoughts Are With Families' Of New Orleans Attack Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2025 | 12:30 AM

France's Macron says 'thoughts are with families' of New Orleans attack victims

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) French President Emmanuel Macron sent his condolences on Wednesday to the families of victims of the deadly car ramming in New Orleans that struck a crowd celebrating New Year's Eve.

"New Orleans, so dear to the hearts of the French, has been struck by terrorism," he wrote on X in both French and English.

"Our thoughts are with the families of the victims and the injured, as well as with the American people, whose sorrow we share."

Officials said the driver of the vehicle was a US citizen with an Islamic State group flag, identified by the FBI as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old from Texas.

The attack killed at least 10 people and wounded more than 35 in the city, known for its French roots and festive street parties.

The suspect was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire with police. Potential homemade bombs were found in his truck and around the Louisiana city's famed French Quarter, the FBI said.

