France's Macron Says Understands Uproar Over Prophet Cartoons

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 07:54 PM

France's Macron Says Understands Uproar Over Prophet Cartoons

French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with Al Jazeera he understood why Muslims were upset by cartoons of Prophet Muhammad but argued their publication not up to him

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with Al Jazeera he understood why Muslims were upset by cartoons of Prophet Muhammad but argued their publication not up to him.

"I understand how Muslims feel about publications of cartoons depicting Prophet Muhammad but the [French] government is not the one behind them.

They are published by free and independent media that are not affiliated with the government," he told the Qatari broadcaster.

Macron said he had been wrongly portrayed as a person who supported such caricatures but added that Muslims had been suffering from people who distorted islam.

The French president spoke in the wake of a violent killing of three people by a knife-wielding man in a church in Nice that the mayor called an act of "Islamic fascism." The attack followed the beheading of a French teacher after he showed cartoons of the prophet to his students.

