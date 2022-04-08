PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) French President said on Friday that it is his duty to engage in dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin and he will continue negotiations with him.

"From the very beginning, France has shown neither naivete nor condescension towards president Putin ...

But it is my duty to talk to him, we need it. I will not stop doing this. This is what allows us to be players in negotiations," Macron said in an interview with Le Parisien daily.

The two leaders have been in constant contact in recent weeks, discussing issues related to the resolution of the conflict in Ukraine.