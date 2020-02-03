UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France's Macron Seeks 'turning Point' In Ties With Poland

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 08:54 PM

France's Macron seeks 'turning point' in ties with Poland

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday sought a "turning point" in strained ties with Poland, saying Brexit requires a new dynamic among the remaining members of the European Union

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday sought a "turning point" in strained ties with Poland, saying Brexit requires a new dynamic among the remaining members of the European Union.

The French leader announced a summit with Poland and EU heavyweight Germany in the coming months under the "Weimar Triangle" framework which had fallen out of favour in recent years.

Poland's controversial judicial reforms, which the EU has warned undermine the rule of law, and its position on EU climate goals, injected tension into ties with Paris and other EU members in recent years.

But Macron said Monday he hoped his visit "will mark a real turning point in the role that together we can play for the Europe of tomorrow" following talks in Warsaw with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda.

Macron urged cooperation to "make the European project stronger, because indeed today... after Brexit, fragility and doubt have set in." Cooperation must serve to "meet the climate challenge and support Poland, which faces a challenge that I do not underestimate," Macron added, referring to Warsaw's uphill battle to wean itself off coal.

Duda spoke of a "breakthrough" in ties and welcomed the signingof a Polish-French cooperation program as part of their "strategicpartnership".

Related Topics

Europe European Union Visit Germany Paris Warsaw Poland Brexit

Recent Stories

Pompeo Seeks Central Asian Nations' Help With US P ..

2 minutes ago

Ceremony at Aiwan-e-Iqbal expresses solidarity wit ..

2 minutes ago

China deeply grateful, touched by Pakistan's trust ..

2 minutes ago

Liaquat University Hospital MS for setting up isol ..

2 minutes ago

Meeting reviews preparations for Kashmir Solidarit ..

7 minutes ago

Russia's Bogdanov, Palestinian Ambassador Discuss ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.