MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron has denounced racism and discrimination, amid a series of protests against racial injustice and police violence in France and worldwide, government spokeswoman Sibeth Ndiaye said on Wednesday.

"Racism and discrimination, this is a calamity that is a betrayal of republican universalism," Ndiaye told the Council of Ministers, citing the president who also called racism "a disease that affects the whole society".

According to the spokeswoman, Macron also pointed out that the majority of police departments are not racist and they carry out a difficult task. In this regard, the government should continue its work on ensuring transparency and the improvement of law enforcement agencies in the coming months, Macron indicated.

"With regard to issues of public order, the president of the republic called for the necessary modernization of techniques used during detentions, as well as during demonstrations," Ndiaye said.

Notably, French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner announced Monday the ban on a controversial police method of strangulation during an arrest.

The global unrest over police brutality and racial injustice was sparked by the death of George Floyd, an African American man, at the hands of a white police officer who knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes in the US city of Minneapolis on May 25.

The US Black Lives Matter movement was followed by numerous demonstrations worldwide, including France, which saw a series of protests last week.