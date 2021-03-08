(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday expressed condolences to the family of 69-year-old Olivier Dassault, a French lawmaker and a billionaire, who died in a helicopter crash.

The tragedy occurred earlier in the day in the northern French Calvados department. According to media reports, the pilot of the private helicopter also died in the crash.

"Olivier Dassault loved France.

Captain of industry, deputy, local elected [official], reserve commander in the air force: throughout his life, he did not cease to serve our country, to value its assets. His sudden death is a great loss. Thoughts to his family and loved ones," Macron tweeted.

Dassault's family owns the namesake air corporation and the Le Figaro newspaper. The deceased billionaire served as a member of the French National Assembly, the lower parliamentary chamber.