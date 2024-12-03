France's Macron Slams Calls To Resign As 'political Fiction'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2024 | 11:51 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday rejected calls to resign to break a political impasse in the country, saying such a scenario amounted to "political fiction".
"It doesn't make sense... it's frankly not up to scratch to say these things," Macron, whose government faces a no confidence vote in parliament on Wednesday, told reporters on the sidelines of a visit to Saudi Arabia.
"It so happens that if I am before you, it is because I was elected twice by the French people. I am extremely proud of this and I will honour this trust with all the energy that is mine until the last second to be useful to the country," added Macron, who is due to serve until 2027.
Several prominent opposition figures and even some voices closer to the presidential faction have suggestion resignation could be Macron's only viable option.
Macron also accused the far-right National Rally (RN) of Marine Le Pen of "unbearable cynicism" in backing the motion which threatens to topple the government of Prime Minister Michel Barnier.
"We must not scare people with these things, we have a strong economy," he added.
While most commentators predict that the left and fa-right will team up to bring down the government, Macron appeared to hold out some hope saying he could "not believe" that the no confidence motion would we passed against the government.
"My priority is stability," he added.
