Open Menu

France's Macron Slams Calls To Resign As 'political Fiction'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2024 | 11:51 PM

France's Macron slams calls to resign as 'political fiction'

President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday rejected calls to resign to break a political impasse in the country, saying such a scenario amounted to "political fiction"

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday rejected calls to resign to break a political impasse in the country, saying such a scenario amounted to "political fiction".

"It doesn't make sense... it's frankly not up to scratch to say these things," Macron, whose government faces a no confidence vote in parliament on Wednesday, told reporters on the sidelines of a visit to Saudi Arabia.

"It so happens that if I am before you, it is because I was elected twice by the French people. I am extremely proud of this and I will honour this trust with all the energy that is mine until the last second to be useful to the country," added Macron, who is due to serve until 2027.

Several prominent opposition figures and even some voices closer to the presidential faction have suggestion resignation could be Macron's only viable option.

Macron also accused the far-right National Rally (RN) of Marine Le Pen of "unbearable cynicism" in backing the motion which threatens to topple the government of Prime Minister Michel Barnier.

"We must not scare people with these things, we have a strong economy," he added.

While most commentators predict that the left and fa-right will team up to bring down the government, Macron appeared to hold out some hope saying he could "not believe" that the no confidence motion would we passed against the government.

"My priority is stability," he added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Vote Visit Saudi Arabia All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares marti ..

US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law

58 seconds ago
 Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a wo ..

Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record

2 minutes ago
 Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulde ..

Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision

2 minutes ago
 Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden tri ..

Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden trip

2 minutes ago
 Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before ..

Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before Trump handover

3 minutes ago
 Defying headwinds, German stocks hit milestone

Defying headwinds, German stocks hit milestone

7 minutes ago
Two killed, two injured in Bahawalnagar firing

Two killed, two injured in Bahawalnagar firing

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan, France agree to enhance cooperation in a ..

Pakistan, France agree to enhance cooperation in agri, IT, clean drinking water ..

2 minutes ago
 Governor for preventing brain drainage to improve ..

Governor for preventing brain drainage to improve quality education

2 minutes ago
 "Colours of Communication" starts at Superior Univ ..

"Colours of Communication" starts at Superior University

2 minutes ago
 NADRA participates in TRUSTECH 2024 exhibition Par ..

NADRA participates in TRUSTECH 2024 exhibition Paris

47 minutes ago
 Uri faces acute power shortage in IIOJK

Uri faces acute power shortage in IIOJK

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World