France's Macron Steps Up Campaign Against Le Pen

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2022 | 09:08 PM

France's Macron steps up campaign against Le Pen

French President Emmanuel Macron embarked Monday on a final fortnight of campaigning against his far-right rival Marine Le Pen for a French presidential run-off shaping up to be a much closer fight than their contest five years ago

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron embarked Monday on a final fortnight of campaigning against his far-right rival Marine Le Pen for a French presidential run-off shaping up to be a much closer fight than their contest five years ago.

Macron came out on top in Sunday's first round of voting with 27.85 percent, with Le Pen second at 23.15 percent. As the top two finishers, they advance to a second round on April 24.

Far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon came close, after a late surge gave him a score of just under 22 percent.

The Macron-Le Pen duel is a replay of the 2017 election final from which Macron emerged victorious with 66 percent.

This time however, polls suggest it will be a closer contest.

Making an aggressive start to the next phase of the campaign, Macron spent hours meeting voters in Denain, a former steel town in northern France where he finished third on Sunday behind Le Pen and Melenchon.

"I'm not going to pretend nothing happened, I have heard the message from those who voted for the extremes, including those who voted for Mrs Le Pen," Macron told a scrum of journalists who followed him.

"I realise that people will vote for me to stop her, but I want to convince people. So I may possibly round out my project" with more social welfare measures, he said.

