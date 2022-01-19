French President Emmanuel Macron proposed in EU parliament on Wednesday to have abortions and environmental protections enshrined in the bloc's charter of fundamental rights

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron proposed in EU parliament on Wednesday to have abortions and environmental protections enshrined in the bloc's charter of fundamental rights.

"I want us to update the charter to be more explicit about environmental protection and recognition of the right to abortion.

Let's open this debate freely with our compatriots... to breathe new life into fundamental rights," he told the consultative body.

The parliament has been meeting in the French city of Strasbourg to elect a new president following the death of its longtime leader, David Sassoli, and mark the start of France's six-month presidency of the European Union.