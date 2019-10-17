UrduPoint.com
France's Macron Suggests Turning Up Pressure On Turkey Over Syria Incursion

Thu 17th October 2019 | 12:00 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday he wanted other countries to increase pressure on Turkey so that it stopped its military offensive in northern Syria.

"We've been in talks with Turkey ” but also with Russia and Iran, which play an obviously key role in the region, as well as with our European partners on how to increase pressure on Turkey so that it ends this operation," he said.

Macron, who stood side by side with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, said at a briefing in Toulouse that his country was also trying to convince the United States in NATO to force Turkey, a NATO ally, to halt the military action.

The European Union has condemned the operation, codenamed Peace Spring. It was launched last week in a bid to push Syrian Kurdish militia from the southern Turkish border. The United Nations estimates that 160,000 people have been displaced, with thousands fleeing toward neighboring Iraq.

