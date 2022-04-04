UrduPoint.com

France's Macron Supports New Sanctions Against Russia

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2022 | 08:08 PM

France's Macron Supports New Sanctions Against Russia

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his support on Monday for the introduction of another package of sanctions on Russia in light of video, allegedly from the Ukrainian town of Bucha, disseminated recently

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his support on Monday for the introduction of another package of sanctions on Russia in light of video, allegedly from the Ukrainian town of Bucha, disseminated recently.

Over the weekend, the Ukrainian authorities and the media circulated video allegedly taken in the town of Bucha near Kiev showing a number of corpses in the road. The Russian Defense Ministry said that all photos and videos allegedly demonstrating Russian troops' crimes in Bucha are yet another provocation, as Russian units had completely withdrawn from the town as early as March 30.

"I think that what happened in Bucha obliges us to introduce a new package of sanctions and very clear measures. We will coordinate with our European partners. We will take individual additional measures. I support sanctions that concern, in particular, oil and coal," Macron told the France Info radio station.

When asked whether the supply of oil and coal from Russia can be completely suspended, the French leader expressed the hope of progress in the matter, adding that consultations at the European level are expected in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Executive Vice-President and Commissioner for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis said that as far as the European Commission is concerned, "nothing is off table" regarding the possibility of a new sanctions package, including against Russian oil. He added that the bloc is also looking into scenarios in which Russian gas supplies are cut off either by Russia itself or by sanctions.

"So, we are also looking at these kind of scenarios but also the conclusion is, not without problems, but its possible to cope in a situation like this," Dombrovskis said upon arriving at the Eurogroup meeting.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions. Some foreign companies have decided to leave Russia altogether.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia France Oil Road Progress Luhansk Donetsk Kiev February March Gas Media All From

Recent Stories

US Cannot Independently Confirm Reports of Alleged ..

US Cannot Independently Confirm Reports of Alleged Atrocities in Bucha - Defense ..

48 seconds ago
 Gazprom Germania GmbH Transferred Under Trusteeshi ..

Gazprom Germania GmbH Transferred Under Trusteeship of Federal Network Agency - ..

50 seconds ago
 Canvas Footwear exports witness 181.89% increase

Canvas Footwear exports witness 181.89% increase

51 seconds ago
 Biden Says Seeking War Crimes Trial for Putin, Wil ..

Biden Says Seeking War Crimes Trial for Putin, Will Impose More Sanctions

52 seconds ago
 China's smart home device shipments rise in 2021

China's smart home device shipments rise in 2021

13 minutes ago
 Lanning named captain of Upstox Most Valuable Team ..

Lanning named captain of Upstox Most Valuable Team of #CWC22

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.