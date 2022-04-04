French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his support on Monday for the introduction of another package of sanctions on Russia in light of video, allegedly from the Ukrainian town of Bucha, disseminated recently

Over the weekend, the Ukrainian authorities and the media circulated video allegedly taken in the town of Bucha near Kiev showing a number of corpses in the road. The Russian Defense Ministry said that all photos and videos allegedly demonstrating Russian troops' crimes in Bucha are yet another provocation, as Russian units had completely withdrawn from the town as early as March 30.

"I think that what happened in Bucha obliges us to introduce a new package of sanctions and very clear measures. We will coordinate with our European partners. We will take individual additional measures. I support sanctions that concern, in particular, oil and coal," Macron told the France Info radio station.

When asked whether the supply of oil and coal from Russia can be completely suspended, the French leader expressed the hope of progress in the matter, adding that consultations at the European level are expected in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Executive Vice-President and Commissioner for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis said that as far as the European Commission is concerned, "nothing is off table" regarding the possibility of a new sanctions package, including against Russian oil. He added that the bloc is also looking into scenarios in which Russian gas supplies are cut off either by Russia itself or by sanctions.

"So, we are also looking at these kind of scenarios but also the conclusion is, not without problems, but its possible to cope in a situation like this," Dombrovskis said upon arriving at the Eurogroup meeting.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions. Some foreign companies have decided to leave Russia altogether.