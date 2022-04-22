French President Emmanuel Macron has widened the lead over far-right Marine Le Pen to 14 percentage points just two days ahead of the runoff election, a survey out Friday showed

The poll conducted by OpinionWay and Kea Partners for Les Echos and Radio classique among 2,329 people from April 20-22 found that 57% would vote for Macron and 43% for Le Pen.

Macron finished the first round less than 5% ahead of Le Pen but far-left runner-up Jean Luc Melenchon urged his supporters to vote against Le Pen. Several other leftist and green candidates swore their support for Macron, while the right-wing sided with Le Pen.

The survey found that 54% of Melenchon's electorate planned to vote for Macron and 23% for Le Pen. Macron may also count on 65% of conservative votes versus Le Pen's 20%, while far-right Eric Zemmour is likely to have his voters split 88% to 6% in Le Pen's favor.