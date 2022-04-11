(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron thanked the leftist and conservative camps for backing his reelection bid after the first round of voting showed him tied with right-winger Marine Le Pen.

"I thank (Socialist) Anne Hidalgo, (conservative) Valerie Pecresse, and (Communist) Fabien Roussel for lending me their support tonight," he said in a post-vote speech.

The first official results put Macron in second place with 26.67%. With 50% of the ballots counted, Le Pen is leading the race with 27.53% of the vote.

Le Pen, who has been backed by right-wing Eric Zemmour and Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, said she would be the president of all the French if she won the runoff on April 24.