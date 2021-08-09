French President Emmanuel Macron will go to Baghdad in late August to take part in a regional security conference, the Elysee presidential palace said after his phone call with the Iraqi prime minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron will go to Baghdad in late August to take part in a regional security conference, the Elysee presidential palace said after his phone call with the Iraqi prime minister.

"Mr.

Mustafa Al-Kadhimi updated the president of the republic on the preparations to the regional security conference, organized by Iraq in cooperation and coordination with France in Baghdad at the end of August," a communique read.

"The head of state confirmed his intention to participate in this conference and reaffirmed his commitment in the fight against Daesh [Islamic State terrorist group, banned in Russia] and to stability and security in Iraq and the region," it continued.

The two discussed the latest developments in the region and the need to ease tensions. They agreed to continue their dialogue and strengthen cooperation between the two countries in the spirit of friendship.