UrduPoint.com

France's Macron To Attend Regional Security Conference In Baghdad

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 10:12 PM

France's Macron to Attend Regional Security Conference in Baghdad

French President Emmanuel Macron will go to Baghdad in late August to take part in a regional security conference, the Elysee presidential palace said after his phone call with the Iraqi prime minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron will go to Baghdad in late August to take part in a regional security conference, the Elysee presidential palace said after his phone call with the Iraqi prime minister.

"Mr.

Mustafa Al-Kadhimi updated the president of the republic on the preparations to the regional security conference, organized by Iraq in cooperation and coordination with France in Baghdad at the end of August," a communique read.

"The head of state confirmed his intention to participate in this conference and reaffirmed his commitment in the fight against Daesh [Islamic State terrorist group, banned in Russia] and to stability and security in Iraq and the region," it continued.

The two discussed the latest developments in the region and the need to ease tensions. They agreed to continue their dialogue and strengthen cooperation between the two countries in the spirit of friendship.

Related Topics

Terrorist Prime Minister Iraq France Baghdad August

Recent Stories

Fawad for joint Pak-Cuban ventures in realm of fi ..

Fawad for joint Pak-Cuban ventures in realm of film, drama

3 minutes ago
 Federal agencies to establish writ of law in Sindh ..

Federal agencies to establish writ of law in Sindh following failure of provinci ..

3 minutes ago
 AJK EC issues schedule for presidential Elections

AJK EC issues schedule for presidential Elections

3 minutes ago
 Muharram ul Haram: CDA Chairman briefed on special ..

Muharram ul Haram: CDA Chairman briefed on special arrangements

3 minutes ago
 Newly built EVM to make electoral process fair, tr ..

Newly built EVM to make electoral process fair, transparent: Shibli Faraz

6 minutes ago
 I.Coast's Gbagbo proposes creating new party

I.Coast's Gbagbo proposes creating new party

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.