MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) French President Emmanuel Macron will embark on a short tour of Central Africa on March 1, media reported on Thursday, citing the presidential administration.

The tour lasting from March 1-5 will include four states ” Gabon, Angola, the Republic of the Congo, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, French magazine Le Journal du Dimanche reported.

The French leader will travel to Africa to attend a summit on protecting equatorial forests, as well as to strengthen bilateral ties with these states, as the influence of Russia and China increases in the region.

The first stop will be in the capital of Gabon, Libreville, where Macron will take part in the One Forest Summit on March 1-2. The president will then travel to Luanda, the capital of Angola, to mark the beginning of the French-Angolan partnership in the field of agriculture.

From March 3-4, the president will visit the capital of the Republic of the Congo, Brazzaville, and the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.