UrduPoint.com

France's Macron To Embark On African Tour In Early March - Reports

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2023 | 03:30 PM

France's Macron to Embark on African Tour in Early March - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) French President Emmanuel Macron will embark on a short tour of Central Africa on March 1, media reported on Thursday, citing the presidential administration.

The tour lasting from March 1-5 will include four states ” Gabon, Angola, the Republic of the Congo, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, French magazine Le Journal du Dimanche reported.

The French leader will travel to Africa to attend a summit on protecting equatorial forests, as well as to strengthen bilateral ties with these states, as the influence of Russia and China increases in the region.

The first stop will be in the capital of Gabon, Libreville, where Macron will take part in the One Forest Summit on March 1-2. The president will then travel to Luanda, the capital of Angola, to mark the beginning of the French-Angolan partnership in the field of agriculture.

From March 3-4, the president will visit the capital of the Republic of the Congo, Brazzaville, and the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Related Topics

Africa Russia China Agriculture Visit Luanda Brazzaville Libreville Congo Democratic Republic Of The Congo Gabon Angola March Media From

Recent Stories

Trailer of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' starring Rani ..

Trailer of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' starring Rani Mukherjee out now

7 minutes ago
 LA Rape case: Weinstein to be sentenced

LA Rape case: Weinstein to be sentenced

22 minutes ago
 ECP has no power to disqualify lawmakers over fals ..

ECP has no power to disqualify lawmakers over false statements of assets: LHC

40 minutes ago
 SC all set to hear today suo motu on delay of elec ..

SC all set to hear today suo motu on delay of elections in Punjab, KPK

1 hour ago
 President approves Finance Supplementary Bill 2023

President approves Finance Supplementary Bill 2023

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Gas announces offer price range and opening ..

ADNOC Gas announces offer price range and opening of subscription period for IPO

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.