UrduPoint.com

France's Macron To Go To Russia And Ukraine Next Week: Presidency

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2022 | 12:56 PM

France's Macron to go to Russia and Ukraine next week: presidency

French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Moscow and Kyiv to meet his counterparts early next week in an effort to mediate the crisis over Ukraine, his office said on Friday

Paris, Feb 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Moscow and Kyiv to meet his counterparts early next week in an effort to mediate the crisis over Ukraine, his office said on Friday.

Macron will go to Russia on Monday and to Ukraine on Tuesday. Western powers have been engaged in intense diplomatic efforts to try deter a feared Russian invasion of ex-Soviet Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Visit Turkish Lira

Recent Stories

UN demands Taliban provide info on two more missin ..

UN demands Taliban provide info on two more missing women activists

2 minutes ago
 Rohit to lead India into 1,000th ODI

Rohit to lead India into 1,000th ODI

2 minutes ago
 Cricket: Afghanistan to tour Bangladesh

Cricket: Afghanistan to tour Bangladesh

2 minutes ago
 India's coronavirus death toll crosses 500,000

India's coronavirus death toll crosses 500,000

4 minutes ago
 Moscow Not Surprised US Shifting Responsibility to ..

Moscow Not Surprised US Shifting Responsibility to Russia for Leaked Response on ..

4 minutes ago
 French President Plans to Visit Russia on February ..

French President Plans to Visit Russia on February 7 - Reports

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>