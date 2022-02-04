French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Moscow and Kyiv to meet his counterparts early next week in an effort to mediate the crisis over Ukraine, his office said on Friday

Macron will go to Russia on Monday and to Ukraine on Tuesday. Western powers have been engaged in intense diplomatic efforts to try deter a feared Russian invasion of ex-Soviet Ukraine.