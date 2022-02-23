French President Emmanuel Macron will launch his re-election bid on March 5 with an inaugural campaign rally in Marseille, three sources in his centrist Republic on the Move (LREM) party told AFP on Wednesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron will launch his re-election bid on March 5 with an inaugural campaign rally in Marseille, three sources in his centrist Republic on the Move (LREM) party told AFP on Wednesday.

Opinion polls have steadily suggested that Macron, who is expected to officially declare his candidacy next week, is likely to come out on top in the first round of voting on April 10.