UrduPoint.com

France's Macron To Kick Off Re-election Bid In March: Party Sources

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2022 | 03:27 PM

France's Macron to kick off re-election bid in March: party sources

French President Emmanuel Macron will launch his re-election bid on March 5 with an inaugural campaign rally in Marseille, three sources in his centrist Republic on the Move (LREM) party told AFP on Wednesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron will launch his re-election bid on March 5 with an inaugural campaign rally in Marseille, three sources in his centrist Republic on the Move (LREM) party told AFP on Wednesday.

Opinion polls have steadily suggested that Macron, who is expected to officially declare his candidacy next week, is likely to come out on top in the first round of voting on April 10.

Related Topics

Marseille March April Top

Recent Stories

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22) 23 Feb 2022

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22) 23 Feb 2022

47 seconds ago
 Islamabad police introduce online complaint manage ..

Islamabad police introduce online complaint management system

48 seconds ago
 Taiwan Denounces Recognition of Donbas Republics b ..

Taiwan Denounces Recognition of Donbas Republics by Russia - Gov't

50 seconds ago
 Iron ore futures close lower

Iron ore futures close lower

51 seconds ago
 Ukraine's Lawmakers Propose 10-Year Sanctions on R ..

Ukraine's Lawmakers Propose 10-Year Sanctions on Russian Officials for Donbas Re ..

5 minutes ago
 Two muggers held after Police encounter

Two muggers held after Police encounter

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>