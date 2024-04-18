(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) France President Emmanuel Macron will meet Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati and army chief Joseph Aoun on Friday in Paris, the French presidency said.

The announcement on Thursday comes as fears have increased in recent days of a regional escalation in the war between Israel and Palestinian group in Gaza.

Lebanon is grappling with a deep economic and political crisis.

That has been compounded by near-daily cross-border fire between Lebanon's Hezbollah group and neighbouring Israel ever since war erupted on October 7 between Israel and Palestinian group.

Hezbollah on Thursday said two of its fighters had been killed as Israel appeared to intensify strikes on south Lebanon following an attack by the group that wounded 14 Israeli soldiers.

Fears of a regional conflict have spiked in recent days after Tehran launched its first ever direct military attack on Israel late Saturday in retaliation for an April 1 air strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus widely blamed on Israel.