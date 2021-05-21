MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron will meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the Elysee palace in Paris on Friday.

Macron drew criticism from Stoltenberg two years ago after he said that the military alliance was "brain-dead" in the absence of strong US leadership.

He rowed back on the claim in February after US President Joe Biden assured the 30-nation alliance of the United States' unshakable commitment to their shared security, saying America was back.