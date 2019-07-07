UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France's Macron To Seek Restart In Iran Nuclear Talks By July 15

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 01:20 AM

France's Macron to Seek Restart in Iran Nuclear Talks by July 15

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron had a phone call with his Iranian counterpart on Saturday wherein they agreed to seek conditions for restarting talks between all parties to the nuclear deal by July 15.

Iran has warned it will exceed the limits on its stockpile of 3.67 percent enriched uranium by July 7 unless European nations make good on their promise to shield it from sanctions.

"Beyond the announced deadline of July 7, the president of the republic has agreed with his Iranian counterpart to explore conditions for restarting the dialogue with all parties by July 15," the press release read.

Macron's conversation with Hassan Rouhani lasted for more than an hour. The French president said that in the coming days he would hold consultations with Iranian authorities and other signatories to the 2015 pact to achieve "necessary de-escalation in tensions."

Related Topics

Nuclear July 2015 All From

Recent Stories

Coalition Air Forces intercept, down drone launche ..

21 minutes ago

US welcomes Sudan deal as &#039;important step for ..

51 minutes ago

Girl hit to death in Khanewal

2 hours ago

Pb govt taking steps to implement NAP, FATF: Minis ..

2 hours ago

Yemen's Houthis Attack 'Military Sites' at Saudi A ..

2 hours ago

Sindh govt has established 635 RO Plants in Tharpa ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.