MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron had a phone call with his Iranian counterpart on Saturday wherein they agreed to seek conditions for restarting talks between all parties to the nuclear deal by July 15.

Iran has warned it will exceed the limits on its stockpile of 3.67 percent enriched uranium by July 7 unless European nations make good on their promise to shield it from sanctions.

"Beyond the announced deadline of July 7, the president of the republic has agreed with his Iranian counterpart to explore conditions for restarting the dialogue with all parties by July 15," the press release read.

Macron's conversation with Hassan Rouhani lasted for more than an hour. The French president said that in the coming days he would hold consultations with Iranian authorities and other signatories to the 2015 pact to achieve "necessary de-escalation in tensions."