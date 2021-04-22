(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron will take part in a climate summit initiated by the US administration on Thursday, the Elysee Palace confirmed on Wednesday.

"The President will speak at the session, which begins at 14.00 [12:00 GMT] and ends at 15.00," the Elysee Palace said.

It specified that Macron would speak in French during the summit, as he does at every international event.

American President Joe Biden has invited 40 countries to participate in a virtual climate change summit on Thursday and Friday that symbolically overlaps with Earth Day. Biden is expected to announce the United States' new climate pledge after gaining re-admittance to the Paris Agreement on climate in February.

Earlier today, the White House confirmed that all 40 states would participate in the meeting.

The Paris Agreement, made within the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in 2015, has a long-term goal of limiting the global rise in temperature to 2 degrees Celsius. The Trump administration announced that it would withdraw the US, one of the major players, from the agreement in 2017, but had to wait until 2019 to do so formally. On his first day in the White House, President Joe Biden announced that the US would be rejoining the agreement, officially gaining readmission in February of 2021.