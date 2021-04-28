French President Emmanuel Macron on April 30 will outline a plan for gradually lifting restrictive COVID-19 measures, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron on April 30 will outline a plan for gradually lifting restrictive COVID-19 measures, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Wednesday.

"The elements of the strategy for gradual and step-by-step exit [from the lockdown] will be presented by the President of the Republic very soon this Friday. This is the prospect for a gradual return to a more normal life," Castex said after a cabinet meeting.

He noted that even though the coronavirus transmission rates in the country still remained high, there was a "downward trend."

France entered its third nationwide lockdown last month. The measures included closures of schools, non-essential stores, and public facilities for four weeks, while such venues as theaters, cinemas, cafes, bars, and restaurants remain shut since October.

In addition, the government banned trips between French regions without special certificates. The population has been allowed to leave home for a walk, shopping, or work without having to fill out a form to justify their movements, albeit within 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

Last week, Castex noted an improvement in the epidemiological situation, saying that the peak of the third coronavirus wave has apparently passed. The authorities allowed for the reopening of Primary schools and kindergartens from April 26, middle and high schools from May 3. The ban on interregional movement will be lifted the same day.