France's Macron To Visit Morocco From Oct 28 To 30

Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2024 | 06:50 PM

France's Macron to visit Morocco from Oct 28 to 30

Rabat, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) French President Emmanuel Macron will head to Morocco next week for a three-day state visit, the Moroccan royal palace said Monday.

"This visit reflects the depth of bilateral relations based on a deep-rooted and solid partnership," the palace said.

Macron, who will arrive on October 28, was invited to the country by Moroccan King Mohammed VI in late September.

The monarch had called the visit -- the second since 2018 -- an opportunity for "a renewed and ambitious vision covering several strategic sectors".

