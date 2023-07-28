Open Menu

France's Macron To Visit Papua New Guinea On Friday

Faizan Hashmi Published July 28, 2023 | 10:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) French President Emmanuel Macron will pay a one-day visit to of Papua New Guinea on Friday as part of his tour of Pacific island nations.

The president's five-day trip to the region this week included a stop at the French overseas territory of New Caledonia and a visit to the archipelago nation of Vanuatu.

This is the first time a French leader has visited Pacific islands that are not controlled by France. Papua New Guinean Prime Minister James Marape called his upcoming visit a milestone in the nation's global engagement.

