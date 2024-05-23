France's Macron Urges Calm In Riot-hit New Caledonia
Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Noumea, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) France's president made a long-haul trip to the restive Pacific territory of New Caledonia on Thursday, urging a "return to peace" after deadly rioting, and vowing thousands of military reinforcements will be deployed for "as long as necessary".
Emmanuel Macron arrived in the capital Noumea after a 24-hour flight seeking ways to end more than a week of looting, arson and clashes that have left six people dead and hundreds injured.
As he exited the plane at Tontouta International Airport, the French leader told reporters he wanted to ensure that "as quickly as possible there will be a return to peace, calm, security".
"That is the absolute priority," Macron added, as he prepared to launch a day of intensive meetings with local leaders.
He is expected to spend about 12 hours on the ground.
France has ruled New Caledonia since the 1800s, but many Indigenous Kanaks still resent Paris' power over their islands and want fuller autonomy or independence.
"I don't know why our fate is being discussed by people who don't even live here," said Mike, a 52-year-old Kanak at a separatist roadblock north of the capital, on the eve of Macron's visit.
Since May 13, separatists have thrown up blocks that have cut off whole neighbourhoods and the main route to the international airport, which remains shuttered.
Nightly riots have seen scores of cars, schools, shops and businesses burned.
French authorities have imposed a state of emergency, placed separatist leaders under house arrest, banned alcohol sales and sent around 3,000 troops, police and other security reinforcements to quell the turmoil.
Recent Stories
Govt running campaign to create awareness about heatwave
‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confidence’
Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework as debt concerns mount
PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024
ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors
Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risks at Seoul summit
DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects
Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials
Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increasingly desperate' situation: U ..
Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president
More Stories From World
-
West Ham name Julen Lopetegui as new boss2 minutes ago
-
UN to vote on declaring Srebrenica genocide memorial day2 minutes ago
-
Norway says will close border to Russia tourists3 minutes ago
-
Biden woos Kenya's President Ruto with key state visit12 minutes ago
-
France's Macron urges calm in riot-hit New Caledonia22 minutes ago
-
EU hits Oreo maker Mondelez with 337.5 mn euro antitrust fine32 minutes ago
-
Palestinian films 'more important than ever', directors say in Cannes1 hour ago
-
Norway says will close border to Russia tourists1 hour ago
-
Four killed in Russian strikes on Kharkiv: governor1 hour ago
-
Pakistani Hujjaj’s “Advanced Caravans” get high-tech escort from Madinah to Makkah2 hours ago
-
UK parties sharpen knives as general election looms2 hours ago
-
S. Korea, Japan, China to hold first trilateral summit since 20192 hours ago