UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France's Macron Urges EU Nations To Stand By Belarusian Protesters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 02:10 AM

France's Macron Urges EU Nations to Stand by Belarusian Protesters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron called on the European Union on Sunday to actively take the side of Belarusians protesting against the reelection of their long-time president.

"The EU must continue to mobilize at the side of hundreds of thousands of Belarusians who have been protesting peacefully so that their rights, freedom and sovereignty are respected," he tweeted.

The EU foreign ministers agreed this week to draft a list of Belarusian officials they hold responsible for suspected vote rigging and police violence against demonstrators. They will be slapped with targeted sanctions.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko accused EU neighbors on Saturday of seeking to create a Belarusian government-in-exile after his rival Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who fled to Lithuania, announced the creation of a coordination council that would oversee the transfer of power in Belarus.

Related Topics

Police Vote European Union Belarus Lithuania Sunday

Recent Stories

Ethiopian PM congratulates Mohamed bin Zayed on pe ..

1 hour ago

P/E ratio enhances attractiveness of UAE capital m ..

2 hours ago

Arab Coalition in Yemen intercepts, destroys balli ..

4 hours ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes data e- ..

4 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews working plans, objecti ..

5 hours ago

Sandooq Al Watan, Johns Hopkins University Centre ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.