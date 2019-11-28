French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday called on NATO to have a "lucid, robust and demanding dialogue with Russia."

"The world has changed, the Iron Curtain has fallen, the Warsaw compact is gone and the alliance is still standing as the guarantor of our joint security. It requires that today we reconsider a number of important topics in this respect.

First of all, lucid, robust and demanding dialogue with Russia. And I very much endorse the fact that I wanted to give new momentum to this dialogue," Macron told a press conference.

Macron added that the dialogue with Russia was "in the interest of peace and stability" in Europe.

The French president said in August he was expecting Russia and the European Union to create new European security architecture.