UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France's Macron Urges For 'Lucid, Robust' Dialogue With Russia

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 07:36 PM

France's Macron Urges for 'Lucid, Robust' Dialogue With Russia

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday called on NATO to have a "lucid, robust and demanding dialogue with Russia."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday called on NATO to have a "lucid, robust and demanding dialogue with Russia."

"The world has changed, the Iron Curtain has fallen, the Warsaw compact is gone and the alliance is still standing as the guarantor of our joint security. It requires that today we reconsider a number of important topics in this respect.

First of all, lucid, robust and demanding dialogue with Russia. And I very much endorse the fact that I wanted to give new momentum to this dialogue," Macron told a press conference.

Macron added that the dialogue with Russia was "in the interest of peace and stability" in Europe.

The French president said in August he was expecting Russia and the European Union to create new European security architecture.

Related Topics

NATO World Russia Europe European Union Warsaw Alliance August All

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General Meets with a Number of Forei ..

15 minutes ago

New Zealand - UAE trade increased 29% during past ..

24 minutes ago

Southern Punjab v Sindh ends in a draw

25 minutes ago

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI Final: Imran and Tay ..

33 minutes ago

NPM Group CEO wins ‘Female Leader of the Year’ ..

54 minutes ago

City Traffic Police Rawalpindi advised to adopt pr ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.