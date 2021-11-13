MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) Russia and Turkey should withdraw their troops from Libya with no delays in order to stabilize the country, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

"The mercenary withdrawal plan must be implemented. Russia and Turkey must withdraw their mercenaries without delay," Macron said during the press conference following the Paris Summit on Libya.

Macron also noted that there are already some positive signs of stabilization in the country in the run-up to the December 24 elections, and welcomed recent decision of the Joint Military Commission to withdraw 300 foreign mercenaries.

"Indeed, a first step was taken with yesterday's announcement by the Military Commission of the departure of 300 mercenaries in upcoming weeks," Macron added.

Libya ceased to be a united country in 2011, when its leader Muammar Gaddafi was ousted and assassinated. In March 2021, the GNU was formed as part of the international mediation effort to stop the strife between the Government of National Accord and the Libyan National Army. The GNU will be in charge until the general election.

Presidential and parliamentary elections, both planned for December 24, were one of the main outcomes of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum held under the auspices of the United Nations in Geneva last February.