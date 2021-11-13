UrduPoint.com

France's Macron Urges Rapid Foreign Troops Withdrawal From Libya

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 12:50 AM

France's Macron Urges Rapid Foreign Troops Withdrawal From Libya

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) Russia and Turkey should withdraw their troops from Libya with no delays in order to stabilize the country, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

"The mercenary withdrawal plan must be implemented. Russia and Turkey must withdraw their mercenaries without delay," Macron said during the press conference following the Paris Summit on Libya.

Macron also noted that there are already some positive signs of stabilization in the country in the run-up to the December 24 elections, and welcomed recent decision of the Joint Military Commission to withdraw 300 foreign mercenaries.

"Indeed, a first step was taken with yesterday's announcement by the Military Commission of the departure of 300 mercenaries in upcoming weeks," Macron added.

Libya ceased to be a united country in 2011, when its leader Muammar Gaddafi was ousted and assassinated. In March 2021, the GNU was formed as part of the international mediation effort to stop the strife between the Government of National Accord and the Libyan National Army. The GNU will be in charge until the general election.

Presidential and parliamentary elections, both planned for December 24, were one of the main outcomes of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum held under the auspices of the United Nations in Geneva last February.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Russia Turkey Paris Geneva Libya February March December From Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

Russia Will Asymmetrically Respond to Unfriendly S ..

Russia Will Asymmetrically Respond to Unfriendly Steps of West If Necessary - La ..

21 minutes ago
 Russia to introduce health passes amid virus wave

Russia to introduce health passes amid virus wave

30 minutes ago
 Moscow Urges Paris, Berlin to Force Kiev to Comply ..

Moscow Urges Paris, Berlin to Force Kiev to Comply With Minsk Agreements - Lavro ..

30 minutes ago
 CPJ urges Indian authorities to stop terror probe ..

CPJ urges Indian authorities to stop terror probe into 5 journalists in Tripura

30 minutes ago
 Dutch head for partial lockdown afer Covid record

Dutch head for partial lockdown afer Covid record

58 minutes ago
 Afghan crisis increasing risk of child marriage, U ..

Afghan crisis increasing risk of child marriage, Unicef warns

58 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.