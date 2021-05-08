UrduPoint.com
France's Macron Urges US To Lift Curbs On Vaccine Exports

Sat 08th May 2021

France's Macron Urges US to Lift Curbs on Vaccine Exports

French President Emmanuel Macron urged the United States on Saturday to scrap limits on exports of coronavirus vaccines and their ingredients, arguing they were a global common good

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron urged the United States on Saturday to scrap limits on exports of coronavirus vaccines and their ingredients, arguing they were a global common good.

"I very clearly call on the US to put an end to restrictions on the exports not only of vaccines but also of components of these vaccines, which hinder their production," he said at an informal EU summit in Portugal.

There is no formal export ban on vaccines in the United States but President Joe Biden made their exports near impossible after he invoked the Defense Production Act in February. The wartime law compels American companies to meet their domestic obligations on medical supplies before delivering on other contracts.

