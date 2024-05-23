Open Menu

France's Macron Vows To Restore Calm In Riot-hit New Caledonia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Noumea, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) President Emmanuel Macron landed in France's Pacific territory of New Caledonia on Thursday, vowing to restore calm "as quickly as possible" after separatist unrest that has left six people dead and hundreds injured.

Macron arrived in the capital Noumea to meet political and business leaders on a high-stakes mission to end more than a week of looting, arson and deadly clashes that have swept the popular holiday destination.

After exiting the plane at Tontouta International Airport, the French leader said his goal was that "as quickly as possible there will be a return to peace, calm, security".

"That is the absolute priority," Macron said.

French authorities have sent around 3,000 troops, police and other security reinforcements to quell the turmoil, which has left the islands strewn with charred cars and the remains of burned-out schools, shops and businesses.

Police have detained 269 people since the unrest began on May 13, officials said.

Macron led a minute's silence for the six dead, who include two police, and vowed that the security forces would remain "as long as necessary".

The high commissioner representing France, Louis Le Franc, said the previous night had been calm.

"There has been no extra damage, but so many things have been destroyed," he told AFP.

There have long been tensions between the Paris government and pro-independence voices among Indigenous Kanaks, who make up about 40 percent of the population.

