France's Macron Wants To Turn New Page On EU-Russian Ties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 seconds ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 02:00 PM

France's Macron Wants to Turn New Page on EU-Russian Ties

French President Emmanuel Macron said Saturday he wanted to turn a new page on Europe's relationship with Russia

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron said Saturday he wanted to turn a new page on Europe's relationship with Russia.

"We have many issues in common. Syria, Ukraine, which is at our threshold, lots of issues in Africa, disarmament, restoring calm in Europe.

In a more general sense, we need to build a new architecture of trust and security between Europe and Russia ... We could build a new partnership," Macron said.

The French president spoke at a press conference on the G20 margins in Osaka, Japan. He said Russia needed to meet Europe halfway, including changing its alleged malign behavior in cyberspace.

