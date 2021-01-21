(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron has congratulated new US President Joe Biden on taking the office and praised his decision to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement.

"To @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris [US Vice President]. Best wishes on this most significant day for the American people! We are together. We will be stronger to face the challenges of our time. Stronger to build our future. Stronger to protect our planet. Welcome back to the Paris Agreement," Macron tweeted late on Wednesday.

Biden signed a slew of executive orders after his inauguration as the new president of the United States on Wednesday, including one that returns his country to the Paris climate accord. The move reverses Trump's 2017 decision to withdraw from the deal, signed in the French capital in 2015 to get the participating states to uphold their pledges to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Under Bidens' order, the agreement is to come into force on February 19.

Apart from Macron, a number of other French-speaking states expressed congratulations to the newly-elected US President, including Nigerien President Issoufou Mahamadou.

"I would like to wish President @JoeBiden and his Vice-President @KamalaHarris every success. Niger remains available to work with the US, to strengthen our relationship of friendship and strengthen our economic and security cooperation," Mahamadou tweeted early on Thursday.

He was joined by his Burkina Faso's counterpart Roch Kabore, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, and others.