France's Macron Will Attend Coronation Of UK King Charles III In May - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2023 | 07:48 PM

France's Macron Will Attend Coronation of UK King Charles III in May - Reports

French President Emmanuel Macron is planning to attend the coronation of UK King Charles III on May 6 in a show of friendship and respect, The Times newspaper reported on Monday, citing the French leader and a diplomatic source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) French President Emmanuel Macron is planning to attend the coronation of UK King Charles III on May 6 in a show of friendship and respect, The Times newspaper reported on Monday, citing the French leader and a diplomatic source.

"We have a lot of friendship, respect and esteem for His Majesty the King, the Queen Consort and the British people," Macron was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

The source told the newspaper that the French authorities considered the relations with the United Kingdom of great importance and were "willing to build on the new chapter opened at the March bilateral summit.

"

Paris was supposed to become Charles III's first official foreign visit since his ascend to the throne, but he ended up postponing the visit in March due to a wave of protests in France over a controversial pension reform. A spokesman for UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that the king's trip was rescheduled at Macron's request. The French leader himself said that the monarch's visit could take place in early summer.

