France's Marine Le Pen To Go On Trial Over Her IS Tweets: Legal Source

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 05:28 PM

France's Marine Le Pen to go on trial over her IS tweets: legal source

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has been ordered to stand trial over three Twitter posts from 2015 showing Islamic State atrocities, a judicial source told AFP on Wednesda

Nanterre, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has been ordered to stand trial over three Twitter posts from 2015 showing Islamic State atrocities, a judicial source told AFP on Wednesday.

A judge in Nanterre, just west of Paris, issued the ruling after Le Pen was charged last year with circulating "violent messages that incite terrorism or pornography or seriously harm human dignity" and that can be viewed by a minor.

