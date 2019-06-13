French National Rally leader Marine Le Pen said on Thursday that she was counting on getting support from the big-tent bloc of "sovereigntist" political parties in the European Parliament to boost the new euroskeptic alliance to 200 members

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) French National Rally leader Marine Le Pen said on Thursday that she was counting on getting support from the big-tent bloc of "sovereigntist" political parties in the European Parliament to boost the new euroskeptic alliance to 200 members.

"The Identity and Democracy today consists of 73 members � 76 after Brexit ... But it is not only about numbers. There are alliances ... but also converging opinions. So there will be a 200-strong sovereigntist bloc," she told the European Parliament.

Le Pen, who held a press conference to announce the "birth" of the new alliance, said it would include euroskeptics from France, Italy, Germany, Finland, Austria, Denmark, Estonia and the Czech Republic.

She said that this bloc, which she has named Identity and Democracy, would be the fourth largest in the 751-seat assembly, which was voted in last month. The election saw the mainstream center-left and center-right parties lose support to the far-right and the greens.