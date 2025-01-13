Open Menu

France's Marine Le Pen 'will Never Forgive' Herself For Expelling Father

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2025 | 03:30 PM

France's Marine Le Pen 'will never forgive' herself for expelling father

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) French far-right leader Marine Le Pen said she will never forgive herself for expelling her father Jean-Marie Le Pen from her party, after he died last week aged 96.

Nicknamed "the devil of the Republic" by opponents, Jean-Marie Le Pen was often openly racist, made no secret of anti-Semitic views, for which he received criminal convictions, and boasted of torturing prisoners during the war against Algeria.

Marine Le Pen took over as head of the National Front (FN) in 2011 but rapidly took steps towards making the party an electable force, renaming it the National Rally (RN) and embarking on a policy known as dediabolisation (de-demonisation).

She slung her father out of the party for his anti-Semitic views in 2015. But the pair had reconciled in recent years.

"I will never forgive myself for this decision, because I know it caused him immense pain," he told the Journal du dimanche (JDD) newspaper in an interview published on its website late Sunday.

"This decision was one of the most difficult of my life. And until the end of my life, I will always ask myself the question: 'could I have done this differently?'", she said.

Jean-Marie Le Pen declared in 1987 that the The Nazi gas chambers used to exterminate Jews are "just a detail in the history of World War II".

In 2014, he said of Patrick Bruel, a Jewish singer critical of Le Pen, that he would be part of "a batch we will get next time".

Addressing such remarks, Marine Le Pen said: "It's somewhat unfair to judge him solely on the basis of these controversies."

After his long political career, "it is inevitable to have subjects that arouse controversy," she argued, while saying it was "unfortunate" that Jean-Marie Le Pen "got bogged down in these provocations".

Related Topics

Died Algeria Criminals Gas Sunday 2015 World War Jew From

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 10 Player Draft takes place at Lahore’s ..

HBL PSL 10 Player Draft takes place at Lahore’s Hazoori Bagh

20 minutes ago
 Sarfraz Ahmed parts ways with Quetta Gladiators ah ..

Sarfraz Ahmed parts ways with Quetta Gladiators ahead of PSL 10

42 minutes ago
 UAE, Uzbekistan explore ways to enhance economic r ..

UAE, Uzbekistan explore ways to enhance economic relations

46 minutes ago
 Participants at 1 Billion Followers Summit highlig ..

Participants at 1 Billion Followers Summit highlight importance of diverse digit ..

1 hour ago
 HCT set to launch HCT-SAT1 in collaboration with M ..

HCT set to launch HCT-SAT1 in collaboration with MBRSC

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign annual Hajj agreement ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign annual Hajj agreement 2025

1 hour ago
PTI issues show-cause notice to Sher Afzal Marwat

PTI issues show-cause notice to Sher Afzal Marwat

1 hour ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of South Sudan

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host third round of UAE Formula 4 Pow ..

Abu Dhabi to host third round of UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship

2 hours ago
 Preity Zinta, who lives in Los Angeles, shares her ..

Preity Zinta, who lives in Los Angeles, shares her safety update with fans amid ..

3 hours ago
 £190 million case against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ..

£190 million case against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi deferred again until Jan 17

4 hours ago
 At least 10 dead in Brazil landslides

At least 10 dead in Brazil landslides

5 hours ago

More Stories From World