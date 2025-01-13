Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) French far-right leader Marine Le Pen said she will never forgive herself for expelling her father Jean-Marie Le Pen from her party, after he died last week aged 96.

Nicknamed "the devil of the Republic" by opponents, Jean-Marie Le Pen was often openly racist, made no secret of anti-Semitic views, for which he received criminal convictions, and boasted of torturing prisoners during the war against Algeria.

Marine Le Pen took over as head of the National Front (FN) in 2011 but rapidly took steps towards making the party an electable force, renaming it the National Rally (RN) and embarking on a policy known as dediabolisation (de-demonisation).

She slung her father out of the party for his anti-Semitic views in 2015. But the pair had reconciled in recent years.

"I will never forgive myself for this decision, because I know it caused him immense pain," he told the Journal du dimanche (JDD) newspaper in an interview published on its website late Sunday.

"This decision was one of the most difficult of my life. And until the end of my life, I will always ask myself the question: 'could I have done this differently?'", she said.

Jean-Marie Le Pen declared in 1987 that the The Nazi gas chambers used to exterminate Jews are "just a detail in the history of World War II".

In 2014, he said of Patrick Bruel, a Jewish singer critical of Le Pen, that he would be part of "a batch we will get next time".

Addressing such remarks, Marine Le Pen said: "It's somewhat unfair to judge him solely on the basis of these controversies."

After his long political career, "it is inevitable to have subjects that arouse controversy," she argued, while saying it was "unfortunate" that Jean-Marie Le Pen "got bogged down in these provocations".