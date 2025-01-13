France's Marine Le Pen 'will Never Forgive' Herself For Expelling Father
Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2025 | 03:30 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) French far-right leader Marine Le Pen said she will never forgive herself for expelling her father Jean-Marie Le Pen from her party, after he died last week aged 96.
Nicknamed "the devil of the Republic" by opponents, Jean-Marie Le Pen was often openly racist, made no secret of anti-Semitic views, for which he received criminal convictions, and boasted of torturing prisoners during the war against Algeria.
Marine Le Pen took over as head of the National Front (FN) in 2011 but rapidly took steps towards making the party an electable force, renaming it the National Rally (RN) and embarking on a policy known as dediabolisation (de-demonisation).
She slung her father out of the party for his anti-Semitic views in 2015. But the pair had reconciled in recent years.
"I will never forgive myself for this decision, because I know it caused him immense pain," he told the Journal du dimanche (JDD) newspaper in an interview published on its website late Sunday.
"This decision was one of the most difficult of my life. And until the end of my life, I will always ask myself the question: 'could I have done this differently?'", she said.
Jean-Marie Le Pen declared in 1987 that the The Nazi gas chambers used to exterminate Jews are "just a detail in the history of World War II".
In 2014, he said of Patrick Bruel, a Jewish singer critical of Le Pen, that he would be part of "a batch we will get next time".
Addressing such remarks, Marine Le Pen said: "It's somewhat unfair to judge him solely on the basis of these controversies."
After his long political career, "it is inevitable to have subjects that arouse controversy," she argued, while saying it was "unfortunate" that Jean-Marie Le Pen "got bogged down in these provocations".
Recent Stories
HBL PSL 10 Player Draft takes place at Lahore’s Hazoori Bagh
Sarfraz Ahmed parts ways with Quetta Gladiators ahead of PSL 10
UAE, Uzbekistan explore ways to enhance economic relations
Participants at 1 Billion Followers Summit highlight importance of diverse digit ..
HCT set to launch HCT-SAT1 in collaboration with MBRSC
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign annual Hajj agreement 2025
PTI issues show-cause notice to Sher Afzal Marwat
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of South Sudan
Abu Dhabi to host third round of UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship
Preity Zinta, who lives in Los Angeles, shares her safety update with fans amid ..
£190 million case against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi deferred again until Jan 17
At least 10 dead in Brazil landslides
More Stories From World
-
France's Marine Le Pen 'will never forgive' herself for expelling father45 seconds ago
-
Russia says Ukraine targeted infrastructure of gas pipeline to Turkey50 seconds ago
-
Pakistan, Bangladesh diplomats stress strengthening bilateral trade ties11 minutes ago
-
Italy's Benetton ad photographer Toscani dies: family20 minutes ago
-
Chinese businessmen invited to seize investment opportunities in Pakistan's plastic industry21 minutes ago
-
Gwadar PhD scholar to improve local fisheries after learning in China21 minutes ago
-
Seoul says 300 North Korean soldiers killed fighting Ukraine31 minutes ago
-
Japan FM in South Korea for talks before Trump takes office51 minutes ago
-
Blue Origin pushes back first launch of giant New Glenn rocket1 hour ago
-
Blue Origin pushes back first launch of giant New Glenn rocket1 hour ago
-
Iran, European powers to hold nuclear talks ahead of Trump return1 hour ago
-
Swiatek embraces new approach in hunt for first Melbourne title1 hour ago