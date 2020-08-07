Due to an increased number of COVID-19 patients in France in recent weeks, mask-wearing has become compulsory in some of the busiest parts of the second largest city of Marseilles until August 31, the city authorities announced on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) Due to an increased number of COVID-19 patients in France in recent weeks, mask-wearing has become compulsory in some of the busiest parts of the second largest city of Marseilles until August 31, the city authorities announced on Friday.

"Given the progress of COVID in recent weeks, the requirement to wear a mask was accepted until August 31 in the busiest areas of the city [of Marseille]: during the day around the Old Port and in the evening at the [beach of] L'Escale Borely, [neighbourds of] Cours Julien and La Plaine," the Marseille authorities wrote on Twitter.

Despite the recent growth of confirmed COVID-19 cases, France has so far ruled out a second nationwide lockdown as a major measure to curb a possible second wave of the virus.

Nevertheless, regions and departments across the country have also introduced the requirement to wear masks while outdoors to contain the spread of the virus.

Since the pandemic hit the country, France has reported over 180,000 coronavirus infections, with a death toll at over 30,000. As of Friday, the French authorities have confirmed 231,310 COVID-19 cases.