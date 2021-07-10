UrduPoint.com
France's Medical Academy Says Obligatory COVID-19 Vaccination Needed For Herd Immunity

Sat 10th July 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) The French National Medical Academy says the only realistic way to reach herd immunity in the country is obligatory vaccination for all citizens aged 12 and over.

"Concerning the entire population over the age of 12, the obligation to be vaccinated against COVID-19 is the only realistic option in terms of encouraging awareness of personal resopnsibility and solidarity commitment to preserve one's own health as well as that of others, and reaching herd immunity," the academy said Friday in a press release.

The academy cited past situations when obligatory vaccination helped France battle rapidly spreading diseases such as smallpox, tuberculosis, poliomyelitis and diphtheria.

"Promoting compulsory vaccination means understanding the urgency of mobilizing the community in the fight against a new pandemic linked to variants of SARS-CoV-2," the Academy added.

In addition, the Academy highlighted the importance of mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 for healthcare workers. Vaccination against diphtheria, tetanus, poliomyelitis and hepatitis B is already compulsory for healthcare workers, and the government is currently mulling a law that would require all those who work at hospitals and nursing homes to vaccinate against the COVID-19.

