France's Melenchon Says Pension Reform Has No Legal Force Due To Faulty Procedure

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2023 | 01:20 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) Jean-Luc Melenchon, the leader of the left-wing La France Insoumise party, said on Thursday that the pension reform which the government adopted without a final vote in parliament earlier in the day was null and void since it was supported neither by lawmakers nor by citizens.

Earlier in the day, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said that the government had adopted the law on raising the retirement age by invoking Article 49.3 of the constitution, which allowed the government to pass the bill without parliamentary approval.

"It (the reform) was adopted ... only by the Senate. Neither by the French people, nor by the National Assembly, nor by trade unions, nor by other associations of workers. As a result, this act has no legal force," Melenchon told reporters.

In addition, Melenchon announced his intention to pass a vote of no confidence in the government. On the same day, Marine Le Pen, the leader of the right-wing National Rally party's faction in parliament, also announced this intention.

The pension reform will gradually raise the retirement age in France by three months per year starting from September 1, 2023. By 2030, the retirement age will reach 64.

The draft reform has caused a massive backlash in French society. There have already been seven nationwide strikes and hundreds of demonstrations in France within the last two months, with over 1 million people taking part in most of them. During the protests, clashes often broke out between the police and protesters.

