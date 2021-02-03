UrduPoint.com
France's Meteorological Service Puts 17 Departments On 'Orange' Alert Over Flooding

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 09:01 PM

France's Meteorological Service Puts 17 Departments on 'Orange' Alert Over Flooding

France's national meteorological service, Meteo France, on Wednesday placed 17 departments in the country's north and southwest on an orange weather alert over risks of flooding

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) France's national meteorological service, Meteo France, on Wednesday placed 17 departments in the country's north and southwest on an orange weather alert over risks of flooding.

"17 departments in orange, 69 departments in yellow," the agency indicated in its alert warning.

The rainy weather has been hitting France for several days, leading to evacuations and casualties, Two elderly citizens died as a result of a storm in the southwestern Gironde department. The first victim drowned on Sunday and the second passed away when his house collapsed with him inside.

