(@imziishan)

France's new Ambassador to Russia Pierre Levy has arrived in the country, the French embassy said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) France's new Ambassador to Russia Pierre Levy has arrived in the country, the French embassy said on Thursday.

Former French Ambassador to Russia Sylvie Bermann completed her service at the mission in December.

"The newly-appointed French ambassador to Russia, Pierre Levy, has arrived in Russia and will soon submit credentials to the Foreign Ministry and then to the president of the Russian Federation," the French Embassy in Russia wrote on Facebook.

Levy served as the French ambassador to Poland from August 2016 until recently. Prior to that, he responded for the EU affairs at the French Foreign Ministry and also served as the French ambassador to the Czech Republic.