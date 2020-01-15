UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France's New Ambassador To Russia To Arrive In Moscow On Wednesday - Embassy

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 04:31 PM

France's New Ambassador to Russia to Arrive in Moscow on Wednesday - Embassy

French diplomat Pierre Levy, who previously served as the ambassador of the republic to Poland, will arrive in Moscow late on Wednesday to start his mission in Russia, Science and Technology Adviser of the French embassy Abdo Malac said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) French diplomat Pierre Levy, who previously served as the ambassador of the republic to Poland, will arrive in Moscow late on Wednesday to start his mission in Russia, Science and Technology Adviser of the French embassy Abdo Malac said.

Levy will succeed the previous ambassador to Russia, Sylvie Bermann, who completed her diplomatic mission in December 2019.

"Our ambassador [Pierre Levy] will arrive tonight and his first visit will be to the Gaidar Forum tomorrow," Malac said.

Previously, Levy also served as the French ambassador to the Czech Republic and held a post of the director of the EU Affairs at the French Foreign Ministry.

This year's 11th edition of the forum, dubbed Russian Davos, started on Wednesday. The two-day gathering brings together thousands of Russian and foreign officials, business executives and bankers from more than 30 countries at Presidential academy.

Related Topics

Technology Business Moscow Russia Visit Pierre Poland Czech Republic December 2019 Post From

Recent Stories

2020 to be observed as digitalization year in KP: ..

42 seconds ago

Hayatabad Cricket Academy clinches U-13 Cricket ti ..

44 seconds ago

A literary evening 'Urdu Nama' arranged for art lo ..

47 seconds ago

Philippines begins repatriation of distressed Fili ..

10 minutes ago

Greece reinstates migration ministry amid camp dea ..

11 minutes ago

PIC attack case: ATC extends interim bail of ten l ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.