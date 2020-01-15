French diplomat Pierre Levy, who previously served as the ambassador of the republic to Poland, will arrive in Moscow late on Wednesday to start his mission in Russia, Science and Technology Adviser of the French embassy Abdo Malac said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) French diplomat Pierre Levy, who previously served as the ambassador of the republic to Poland, will arrive in Moscow late on Wednesday to start his mission in Russia, Science and Technology Adviser of the French embassy Abdo Malac said.

Levy will succeed the previous ambassador to Russia, Sylvie Bermann, who completed her diplomatic mission in December 2019.

"Our ambassador [Pierre Levy] will arrive tonight and his first visit will be to the Gaidar Forum tomorrow," Malac said.

Previously, Levy also served as the French ambassador to the Czech Republic and held a post of the director of the EU Affairs at the French Foreign Ministry.

This year's 11th edition of the forum, dubbed Russian Davos, started on Wednesday. The two-day gathering brings together thousands of Russian and foreign officials, business executives and bankers from more than 30 countries at Presidential academy.