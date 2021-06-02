PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) France's South Pacific territory of New Caledonia will hold a third vote on independence in December, after the majority of its population rejected twice a split from the former colonial empire.

Sebastien Lecornu, the French cabinet minister for overseas territories, said Wednesday the new vote was needed urgently to guarantee economic, social and political stability in the archipelago nation.

"The Republic's government will organize the referendum, asking voters to make their choice on December 12, 2021," he told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

New Caledonia became a French colony in 1853. It has been rocked by several uprisings of the native Kanak population against France's colonial rule and European settlers, leading to the signing of a Noumea accord in 1998, which guaranteed up to three independence votes.