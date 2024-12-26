France's New PM To Visit Cyclone-hit Mayotte Sunday And Monday: Govt
Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2024 | 10:03 PM
France's new Prime Minister Francois Bayrou will visit the French Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte, which was devastated by a cyclone, on Sunday and Monday, his office said
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) France's new Prime Minister Francois Bayrou will visit the French Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte, which was devastated by a cyclone, on Sunday and Monday, his office said.
The prime minister, who has been criticised for not visiting the ravaged archipelago sooner, will be accompanied by several top cabinet members such as education Minister Elisabeth Borne and Manuel Valls, the new overseas territories minister, his office said Thursday.
The most devastating cyclone to hit Mayotte in 90 years caused colossal damage in France's poorest department in mid-December, killing at least 39 people and leaving more than 4,000 injured, according to the latest count.
Authorities have warned the death toll could rise.
However on Monday, Bayrou hit out at "alarmist" claims about a significant death toll from Cyclone Chido, saying he believed the disaster had killed "dozens" and not "thousands."
Bayrou, 73, has faced criticism for attending a town hall meeting in his home city of Pau, where he is mayor, while Mayotte grappled with the aftermath of the deadly cyclone.
Recent Stories
17th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto will be observed on Dec 27
PM calls for global action to combat epidemics
Arab League condemns Israeli minister's storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque
KP food authority seizes unhygienic animal organ meat, expired beverages
France hands over first base in Chad amid withdrawal
Palestinian TV channel says Israeli strike kills 5 journalists in Gaza
Man City pay penalty for Haaland miss in Everton draw
President pays tribute to security forces for eliminating 13 Khawarij
CM Bugti for providing exceptional quota to minorities in BBSP
Military courts constitutional necessity for addressing grave offenses like May ..
CM Bugti orders to finalize Local Government Regulations within month, appoint m ..
CJP holds meeting with representatives of Bars from across the country
More Stories From World
-
France hands over first base in Chad amid withdrawal5 minutes ago
-
Palestinian TV channel says Israeli strike kills 5 journalists in Gaza5 minutes ago
-
France's new PM to visit cyclone-hit Mayotte Sunday and Monday: govt2 minutes ago
-
Kremlin cautions on 'hypotheses' over plane crash2 hours ago
-
RWMC conducts cleanliness awareness drive in city areas3 hours ago
-
Palestinian TV channel says Israeli strike kills 5 journalists in Gaza4 hours ago
-
UN force sounds alarm over Israeli 'destruction' in south Lebanon4 hours ago
-
Syria authorities launch operation in Assad stronghold4 hours ago
-
Lakers pip Warriors after another LeBron-Curry classic6 hours ago
-
Bridges outduels Wembanyama, Celtics lose again6 hours ago
-
200 students qualify for Ibdaa exhibition for science and engineering6 hours ago
-
King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve launches Al-Tawil Camp6 hours ago