Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) France's new Prime Minister Francois Bayrou will visit the French Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte, which was devastated by a cyclone, on Sunday and Monday, his office said.

The prime minister, who has been criticised for not visiting the ravaged archipelago sooner, will be accompanied by several top cabinet members such as education Minister Elisabeth Borne and Manuel Valls, the new overseas territories minister, his office said Thursday.

The most devastating cyclone to hit Mayotte in 90 years caused colossal damage in France's poorest department in mid-December, killing at least 39 people and leaving more than 4,000 injured, according to the latest count.

Authorities have warned the death toll could rise.

However on Monday, Bayrou hit out at "alarmist" claims about a significant death toll from Cyclone Chido, saying he believed the disaster had killed "dozens" and not "thousands."

Bayrou, 73, has faced criticism for attending a town hall meeting in his home city of Pau, where he is mayor, while Mayotte grappled with the aftermath of the deadly cyclone.