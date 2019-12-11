(@FahadShabbir)

The new pension reform in France will introduce a universal system that will apply to every citizen, marking the end of so-called special regimes for different workers and correcting the injustices of the current system, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Wednesday while presenting the details of the draft pension reform

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) The new pension reform in France will introduce a universal system that will apply to every citizen, marking the end of so-called special regimes for different workers and correcting the injustices of the current system, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Wednesday while presenting the details of the draft pension reform.

There are currently 42 retirement plans in place for separate categories of workers and account for exceptions and privileges depending on the age at which workers of a given industry can retire and the amount they would be paid in pension. Under the new reform, these plans will be replaced by a universal system.

"The time of the universal [pension] system has come, while that of the special regimes end ... The universal system will allow us to protect the most vulnerable French [citizens] ... We guarantee a minimum pension of about $1,100 per month to retired people," the minister said during his address to the country's Economic, Social and Environmental Council, as broadcast by France 24.

According to Philippe, women who have children will benefit the most from the system as it envisages a 5 percentage point increase in pension per child.

The minister also added that pensions would continue to be calculated under the old system for people who were born before 1975. The new system will be partially applied to those born from 1975 and fully applied to those entering the labor market in 2022.

"The draft bill on the pension reform will be ready by the end of the year. We will submit it to the Council of Ministers on January 22, and it will be discussed in the parliament until the end of February," Philippe said.

Despite the government's promises of improvement, the public has reacted with considerably less enthusiasm. The people have called on the authorities to make the new system applicable only to younger workers who vote for it. Meanwhile, the entire country went on strike on Thursday to protest the measure. By Saturday, the French capital, which was already dealing with Yellow Vest protesters, became embroiled in chaos. Disruptions in public transportation were seen all over France.