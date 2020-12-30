UrduPoint.com
France's Nice Launches COVID Vaccination Campaign Ahead Of Schedule - Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) The southeastern French city of Nice on Wednesday began to immunize residents with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine several days ahead of schedule, city mayor Christian Estrosi announced on Wednesday.

France began an immunization campaign on Sunday, with the elderly and high-risk groups being prioritized to receive the first million doses. The government has secured a total of 200 million doses. Nice was reportedly scheduled to start vaccinations on January 4.

"The vaccination campaign starts early this morning at #Nice06 at @CHUdeNice [Nice University Hospital Center], at Cimiez hospital," Estrosi tweeted.

He also said that the city administration has asked French Health Minister Olivier Veran to ensure that the possible extension of an overnight curfew to 6 p.

m. (17:00 GMT) in the region would "be associated with an accelerated vaccination campaign" in Nice.

On Tuesday, Veran ruled out a third countrywide lockdown, but noted that 20 particularly affected departments, including Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur, where Nice is located, might be put under an extended curfew on January 2, which would replace the current one. However, the measure would first be discussed with the local authorities, the minister specified.

France has seen two nationwide lockdowns, one from March-May, and the other in November until the overnight curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. was introduced on December 15.

