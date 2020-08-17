(@FahadShabbir)

The local authorities of Le Touquet commune in France's northern department of Pas-de-Calais have banned night gatherings starting on Monday evening due to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases, the Bleu media outlet reported on Monday

France has seen an increase in the number of new cases and clusters of the virus, with many of them being young people with no symptoms. Authorities have warned that such carriers endanger the entire nation when gathering in public places without wearing masks.

In this regard, Le Touquet obligated bars and other nightlife facilities to close at 3-4 a.m., and prohibited night gatherings until 6 a.m, the media said.

The local authorities across the country have strengthened health measures in recent weeks due to a renewed circulation of the coronavirus. In particular, the use of masks while outdoors has been made mandatory in France's major cities, including Paris, Marseilles and Lille. To date, France has confirmed nearly 256,000 COVID-19 cases and over 30,000 related fatalities.