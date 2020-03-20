UrduPoint.com
France's Number Of COVID-19 Cases Up To 11,000, Death Toll Reaches 372 - Health Official

Fri 20th March 2020

France's Number of COVID-19 Cases Up to 11,000, Death Toll Reaches 372 - Health Official

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) France's number of COVID-19 cases has increased by nearly 2,000 to almost 11,000 over the past 24 hours, the head of the national health service, Jerome Salomon, said on Thursday.

"The epidemic keeps gaining force in France ... We have 10,995 confirmed cases today," Salomon said at a briefing.

France's death toll from COVID-19 has increased by over 100 over the past 24 hours and now amounts to 372.

