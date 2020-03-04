The number of people infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France has surged by over 21 percent over the past 24 hours and currently amounts to 257, the country's public health agency, Sante Publique, said on Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) The number of people infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France has surged by over 21 percent over the past 24 hours and currently amounts to 257, the country's public health agency, Sante Publique, said on Wednesday.

"A total of 257 cases, four deaths are confirmed in France," Sante Publique said in a statement.

France previously reported 212 COVID-19 cases.